- Calories per serving 431
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrates per serving 49g
- Sugar per serving 14g
- Sodium per serving 1122mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 331mg
Burrata With Nectarines and Corn
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is the queen of eating well. Not only does she slay the TV culinary game with shows like Giada at Home and Giada Entertains, but she also pens covetable cookbooks like Happy Cooking and the new Giada’s Italy, which will be in stores at the end of March. We were lucky enough to get our hands on a copy of her latest title, which is full of “recipes for la dolce vita,” like this one for burrata with nectarines and corn
In this video, you’ll see how simple it is to put the springy starter together. All you need to do is marinate naturally sweet nectarines with refreshing basil, hot chili, vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil for 30 minutes. Toast crusty Italian bread and pair it all with super-creamy burrata and quickly sauteed corn. Yum.
Also great: This Italian-inspired starter packs a healthy balance of fats, carbs, and veggies, filling you up so you’re less likely to go overboard on your main meal (or dessert)
We especially love that the combination of rich burrata, grilled bread, bright nectarines, and corn is the perfect warm-up for any springtime dinner you’re planning to serve. Pair the appetizer—which only requires 20 minutes of active time!—with a light entree, like poached salmon or healthier crab cakes, for an impressive menu with minimal prep.
How to Make It
Place nectarines, basil, chili, vinegar, 1 tablespoon oil, and the kosher salt in a medium bowl, and combine gently. Set aside, and let mixture marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temperature or up to 2 hours in the refrigerator.
Heat a stovetop grill pan over medium-high. Brush bread slices with oil, and grill until lightly marked on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes total. Add corn to the pan, and grill on all sides until warmed with a few charred spots. Use a sharp knife to slice kernels off cobs, and add them to the bowl with the nectarines.
To serve, spoon the nectarine mixture onto a platter. Tear the burrata into 8 to 12 good-size pieces, and arrange them over the salad. Sprinkle flake salt evenly over burrata, and drizzle a little extra oil over burrata. Serve with the grilled bread.
Adapted from Giada’s Italy. Copyright © 2018 by GDL Foods Inc. Published by Clarkson Potter/ Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.