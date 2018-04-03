Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is the queen of eating well. Not only does she slay the TV culinary game with shows like Giada at Home and Giada Entertains, but she also pens covetable cookbooks like Happy Cooking and the new Giada’s Italy, which will be in stores at the end of March. We were lucky enough to get our hands on a copy of her latest title, which is full of “recipes for la dolce vita,” like this one for burrata with nectarines and corn

In this video, you’ll see how simple it is to put the springy starter together. All you need to do is marinate naturally sweet nectarines with refreshing basil, hot chili, vinegar, and extra virgin olive oil for 30 minutes. Toast crusty Italian bread and pair it all with super-creamy burrata and quickly sauteed corn. Yum.

Also great: This Italian-inspired starter packs a healthy balance of fats, carbs, and veggies, filling you up so you’re less likely to go overboard on your main meal (or dessert)

We especially love that the combination of rich burrata, grilled bread, bright nectarines, and corn is the perfect warm-up for any springtime dinner you’re planning to serve. Pair the appetizer—which only requires 20 minutes of active time!—with a light entree, like poached salmon or healthier crab cakes, for an impressive menu with minimal prep.