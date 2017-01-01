How to Make It

Step 1 Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking liquid.

Step 2 Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add artichoke hearts; cook, without stirring, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 2 minutes. Add caperberries and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a plate.