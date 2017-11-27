They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why limit yourself to a boring bowl of cereal? Instead, opt for superfood-rich alternatives like this brussels sprout and quinoa hash with fried eggs. The vegetarian take on the diner classic is packed with vitamins, satiating fiber, and energizing protein. Now that’s a recipe for a great morning.

Brussels sprouts may get a bad rap, but they’re actually crazy tasty if cooked the right way. Instead of steaming the vitamin C-rich veggie, sauté it in a skillet with ghee or avocado oil for four to five minutes. Cook the sprouts until tender on the inside and slightly crisp on the outside. The supergreen, which also contains vitamins A and K, folate, and potassium, can take on a chip-like consistency when cooked in a pan.

Next in this video, we add protein-packed quinoa to the pan to give the breakfast hash extra texture. Not crazy about quinoa? Other grains like millet or brown rice will work just as well. But just like the brussels sprouts, the quinoa takes on a crunchy consistency when cooked in the skillet. Consider the grain a healthier bite than a crispy breakfast staple like home fries.

Now you’re ready to cook two eggs in another pan, keeping them over the heat for about four minutes so the yolks stay soft and runny. Once done, divide the brussels sprout mixture into two bowls and top each with a fried egg. If you’d like, add a drizzle of sriracha for a kick first thing in the morning.

Our favorite part about this brussels sprout and quinoa hash with fried eggs? It only takes 20 minutes to make start to finish, so it’s not nearly as involved as other weekend brunch options. Plus, one serving clocks in at only 313 calories and delivers an impressive 12 grams of vegetarian-friendly protein. Yes, please!