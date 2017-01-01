- Calories per serving 350
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 118mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Sodium per serving 741mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 142mg
Brown Rice Pasta Carbonara With Pancetta
Brown rice pasta is gluten-free, mild-tasting (i.e., family-friendly) and sturdy, so it can withstand the skillet after it’s cooked.
How to Make It
1 Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving ½ cup of the cooking water.
2 Meanwhile, cook pancetta in a small skillet over mediumhigh heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Remove from heat.
3 Whisk together Parmesan, eggs, salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons of the parsley in a bowl. Drizzle in hot cooking water, whisking constantly.
4 Return pasta pot to stove over low heat. Add cooked pasta, pancetta mixture and Parmesan mixture. Cook, tossing gently to combine, until sauce thickens, 1 to 2 minutes.
5 Transfer carbonara to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tablespoon parsley and serve immediately.