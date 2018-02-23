Grain bowls have been getting a lot of attention lately, and we couldn’t be happier about it. Using healthy whole grains like brown rice, barley, and farro as the base of a meal makes the dish ultra-energizing, since the body metabolizes unrefined starches for quick fuel. Even better, whole grains act as the ultimate blank canvas for added proteins, veggies, legumes, and sauces. For this recipe, we add maple-roasted parsnips, fresh fennel, dates, and spicy pumpkin seeds to a bed of brown rice for an insanely satisfying vegetarian dinner.

When it comes to cooking a crave-worthy meal at home, the key is to tap a range of flavor-rich ingredients. Luckily, this healthy grain bowl does just that. First, we roast magnesium-packed pumpkin seeds in the oven with spices like cinnamon, cayenne, and smoked paprika to create a crunchy topping that comes with a kick. Next, we toss naturally sweet parsnips and shallots with olive oil and maple syrup and cook them at 350 degrees until caramelized.

The root veggie is then combined with hearty brown rice before the bowl is finished off with refreshing sliced fennel, oozy baked dates, and a citrus vinaigrette made from fresh orange juice, tangy rice vinegar and mint leaves. Yum.