Did you know starting a meal with a bowl of soup can help you stay slim? Research has found that people who eat soup before a main dish naturally consume 20% fewer calories when it’s time to eat their entrée. Why? It may be that thick liquids make the stomach expand more, causing you to feel fuller than if you were to start with a different appetizer such as a salad.

While it’s clear that soup should be a staple in your diet, it’s important to choose the right type. After all, creamy options like clam chowder or a classic French onion soup aren’t exactly low in calories, and plain-old chicken broth can get boring fast.

For a happy medium, try this broccoli soup that’s made with savory roasted garlic and potatoes. The simple dish requires just 20 minutes of active cooking time, and is packed with better-for-you ingredients like anti-inflammatory garlic, nutrient-rich broccoli, and avocado oil for healthy fats.

Whether you like it or not, there’s a reason you were told to eat your broccoli as a kid. The veggie has been shown to contain anti-aging enzymes, as well as compounds that may protect against type 2 diabetes. Not a fan of the cruciferous vegetable? No problem. The broccoli in this soup is cooked and blended until smooth, so it doesn’t even resemble its raw form. What’s more, ingredients like russet potatoes and sweet yellow onions help to thicken the soup and balance out the broccoli flavors in your bowl.

Once it’s ready, top the broccoli, roasted garlic, and potato soup with a healthy spoonful of whole-milk yogurt for a hit of protein. Garnish the bowl with fresh chopped parsley for a flavor-packed finish. You’d never guess a bowl of comforting soup could help you reach your health goals.