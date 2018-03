How to Make It

Step 1 1 Heat grapeseed oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over mediumhigh heat. Add broccoli slaw and scallions; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute.

Step 2 2 Beat eggs, pepper and 1½ teaspoons of the tamari in a bowl with a fork until well combined. Pour egg mixture over broccoli slaw mixture in skillet, tilting skillet to distribute evenly. Reduce heat to medium; cook until golden brown on bottom, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3 3 Using a spatula, loosen egg foo yong from sides and bottom of skillet. Gently slide onto a plate. Carefully invert skillet over plate, turning quickly to return egg foo yong to skillet, cooked-side up.