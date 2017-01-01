Step 1

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Mist a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray. Place 2 layers of sweet potato slices over bottom and up sides of pie plate, lightly coating with cooking spray between layers. (You may have some sweet potato left over; cover and refrigerate for another use.) Bake until tender and just beginning to turn golden, about 15 minutes. Remove pie plate from oven and press any sweet potato slices that have slipped down back up sides of dish; reduce oven temperature to 375ºF.