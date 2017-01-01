Braised Belgian Endive

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Beth Lipton

Have it your way. Serve this dish hot, warm, or at room temperature. It makes a great side for fish, chicken, or pork.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6 heads Belgian endive (about 5 oz. each), bottoms trimmed, halved lengthwise (or quartered if larger)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey
  • 2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Grated fresh nutmeg, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 137
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 13g
  • Sodium per serving 281mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 43mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large skillet; heat over medium heat until butter melts. Add endive halves cut side down; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook until endive begins to lightly caramelize, about 3 minutes. Turn endive halves and cook until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes more.

Step 2

Add broth to skillet and bring to a simmer. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until endive is just tender and cores are soft enough to be easily pierced with a paring knife, about 5 minutes, turning once. Uncover and increase heat to medium-high. Add honey and lemon juice; cook until liquid has reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Gently stir in remaining 1/2 tablespoon butter. Serve sauce over endive halves. Sprinkle with fresh nutmeg, if desired.

