Beet Pasta with Beet Greens and Goat Cheese

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
4
Martha Rose Shulma
January 2017

Go green: Just 1/2 cup of cooked beet greens has all your vitamin A for the day, plus tons of vitamins C and K, iron, and potassium.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds beets, peeled and trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 plump cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2-1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/2-1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1/2 tsp. dried)
  • 1 pound stemmed beet greens or spinach, washed thoroughly twice and coarsely chopped (8 tightly packed cups)
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 291
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 27g
  • Sodium per serving 709mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 215mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spiralize beets using shredder blade. Take handfuls of spiralized beets and cut long strands into manageable lengths with scissors.

Step 2

Bring 1 inch water to a boil in a large pot. Place beets in a steamer basket, set over water, cover tightly and steam until al dente, about 10 minutes. Noodles should be cooked through and flexible but not mushy.

Step 3

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Cook, stirring, until garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Working with a handful at a time, add greens, which should still be wet from washing. As each handful begins to collapse, add another handful, and when all greens have been added, season with salt and cook, stirring, until wilted and tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add pepper; taste and adjust seasoning.

Step 4

When beet pasta is ready, transfer to a large bowl and toss with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt. Stir half of goat cheese into wilted greens and heat until cheese has melted. Distribute beet pasta among 4 plates or pile onto a platter. Top with greens. Sprinkle on remaining goat cheese and serve.

From Spiralize This! Copyright © 2016 by Martha Rose Shulman.

