How to Make It

Step 1 Spiralize beets using shredder blade. Take handfuls of spiralized beets and cut long strands into manageable lengths with scissors.

Step 2 Bring 1 inch water to a boil in a large pot. Place beets in a steamer basket, set over water, cover tightly and steam until al dente, about 10 minutes. Noodles should be cooked through and flexible but not mushy.

Step 3 Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Cook, stirring, until garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Working with a handful at a time, add greens, which should still be wet from washing. As each handful begins to collapse, add another handful, and when all greens have been added, season with salt and cook, stirring, until wilted and tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add pepper; taste and adjust seasoning.