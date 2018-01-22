We definitely don’t have anything against zoodles—in fact, we’re sort of obsessed with them. But zucchini isn’t the only veggie that makes a great noodle. Colorful alternatives like sweet potatoes, carrots, and beets are also super easy to turn into “spaghetti.”

WATCH THE VIDEO: How to Make a Beet Cocktail

In this video, we’re whipping up one of our favorite veggie noodle recipes that pairs beet noodles with a dairy-free cashew cream sauce packed with healthy fats. Since the beet noodles don’t need to be cooked (we suggest buying them raw but prepared), all you have to do is cook up and blend the sauce, then toss it with your vitamin-rich noodles. Easy.

To make the sauce, simply combine heart-healthy olive and avocado oils, cashews, garlic and herbs in a blender until smooth. Trust us, the bold ingredients (including fresh basil, oregano, parsley, and lemon juice) lend a unique flavor to the cream sauce that will make you forget all about calorie-laden alfredo sauce.

The best part: since the beet noodles are way lighter than your standard, processed white pasta, this dish doesn’t leave you feeling weighed down. And at only 306 calories per serving, you can feel really good about going for seconds.

Want a taste? Add this simple two-step recipe to your dinner rotation for a gluten-free pasta alternative you’ll keep coming back to. Seriously, it can’t be beet!