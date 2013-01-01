Baked Kale and Sweet Potato Chips

Amy Neunsinger
Yield
4
Recipe courtesy of Giada De Laurentiis

Ingredients

  • 1 medium 8-ounce sweet potato
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
  • 3 large kale leaves

How to Make It

Step 1

Position an oven rack in the center of the oven, and preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2

Using a mandoline slicer or a sharp knife, slice the potato into 1/8-inch-thick slices. Put in a bowl, and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Toss well. Arrange in a single layer (without overlapping) on parchment-lined baking sheets.

Step 3

Bake for 12 minutes. Turn the slices over, and continue to bake, checking every 2 minutes, until brown and crisp, 6 to 8 minutes longer. Season the chips with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper.

Step 4

Remove the thick stem from the kale leaves, and discard. Cut the leaves into 2- to 3-inch pieces. Put in a bowl, and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toss well. Arrange the kale in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheets.

Step 5

Bake the kale until crisp and slightly dark on the edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

Step 6

Let the chips cool before serving.

Recipe and image excerpted from Giada’s Feel Good Food copyright © 2013 by GDL Foods Inc.

