Step 1

Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until very crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Add 1 1/2 cups of the onion to Dutch oven; cook, stirring often, until very soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic, tomato paste, and paprika; cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Add broth and crushed tomatoes; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture has reduced to about 4 cups, about 30 minutes.