"Bacon," Lettuce, Avocado, and Tomato Pitas

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup dulse, picked through and separated
  • Few drops of liquid smoke
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 avocados, sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 scallions (white and light green parts only), sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 4 8-in. whole-wheat pitas
  • 4 cups mixed baby greens or chopped romaine
  • 4 plum tomatoes, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 351
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 13g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 42g
  • Sodium per serving 576mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 106mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Once skillet is warm, add oil, then dulse and liquid smoke. Toss to combine. Cook, stirring often, until dulse is crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove dulse from heat and season with pepper.

Step 2

Mash avocados with cilantro, scallions, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Slice pitas in half and toast lightly. Gently open them and divide avocado mixture evenly among all 8 halves. Divide greens, tomatoes, and dulse evenly among pitas and serve. 

Recipes from The No Meat Athlete Cookbook: Whole Food, Plant-Based Recipes to Fuel Your Workouts and the Rest of Your Life. Copyright © 2017 Matt Frazier and Stepfanie Romine. Reprinted by permission of The Experiment.

