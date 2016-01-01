Avocado Pickles

Lara Ferroni
Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 10 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 pint
Health.com

Use avocados that are not quite ripe in this recipe; pickling softens them.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup distilled white or cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon whole yellow mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 medium chile de arbol, optional
  • 1-2 very firm avocados, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 82
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 124mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Whisk together vinegar, 1/2 cup water, salt, mustard seeds, sugar, peppercorns, and chile de arbol, if desired, in a medium nonreactive pot. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until sugar and salt dissolve, then let it cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

 Place avocado slices in a 1-pint jar and top with the cooled brine. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 1 month.

Adapted from An Avocado a Day: More Than 70 Recipes for Enjoying Nature’s Most Delicious Superfood. Copyright 2016 by Lara Ferroni. All rights reserved. By permission of Sasquatch Books.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up