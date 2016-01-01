- Calories per serving 82
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrates per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 124mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Avocado Pickles
Lara Ferroni
Use avocados that are not quite ripe in this recipe; pickling softens them.
Whisk together vinegar, 1/2 cup water, salt, mustard seeds, sugar, peppercorns, and chile de arbol, if desired, in a medium nonreactive pot. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium heat, stirring until sugar and salt dissolve, then let it cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
Place avocado slices in a 1-pint jar and top with the cooled brine. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 1 month.
Adapted from An Avocado a Day: More Than 70 Recipes for Enjoying Nature’s Most Delicious Superfood. Copyright 2016 by Lara Ferroni. All rights reserved. By permission of Sasquatch Books.