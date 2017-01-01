- Calories per serving 125
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Sodium per serving 618mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 146mg
Arugula Salad with Shaved Artichokes
Artichokes—which are rich in magnesium and folate—are related to thistles and sunflowers.
How to Make It
Stir together vinegar, sugar, red pepper flakes, 1 cup water and 1 tablespoon salt in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Add ramps; reduce heat to medium-high and simmer for 5 minutes. Drain.
Process mayonnaise, Parmesan, garlic, 2 tablespoons water, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, 1 teaspoon black pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a mini food processor until smooth.
Stir together 4 to 6 cups water (enough to cover artichokes) and remaining 1/4 cup lemon juice in a large bowl. Trim about 2 inches from top of each artichoke. Cut each artichoke in half vertically. Remove fuzzy thistle from bottom with a spoon; discard. Trim any leaves and dark green layer from base. Rub edges with lemon and place in lemon-water mixture. Once all artichokes are trimmed, remove 1 at a time from water and thinly slice with a mandoline or sharp knife. Place in a large bowl. Add dressing, arugula and mushrooms; toss to coat. Top with ramps.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2016