- Calories per serving 264
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 13g
- Sodium per serving 289mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 68mg
Arugula, Apple, and Fennel Salad With Citrus Vinaigrette
Courtesy of Publisher
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together shallot, lime juice, lemon juice, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper; let stand for 2 minutes. Add oil in a slow, steady stream, whisking until blended. Toss together arugula, lettuce, apple, fennel, and walnuts in a large bowl.
Step 2
Add dressing to salad and toss. Divide salad evenly among 4 plates and serve.
Adapted from Valerie’s Home Cooking by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.