Apricot–Pine Nut Granola Bars 

Romulo Yanes
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
16 bars
Genevieve Ko
November 2016

Pine nuts are loaded with minerals, especially iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, and manganese.

Ingredients

  • Olive oil cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup tart dried apricots, finely chopped
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 cup runny wild honey
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 3/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup ground golden flaxseed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 176
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 23g
  • Sodium per serving 19mg
  • per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Coat a 9-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Line bottom and sides with foil or parchment; spray again. Put apricots and water in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high until water is bubbling, about 1 minute. Stir well to ensure apricots evenly absorb water and soften while they cool.

Step 2

Meanwhile, combine honey, oil and sugar in a large saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves and mixture starts to bubble, about 5 minutes. Add oats, pine nuts, cardamom and salt and cook, stirring constantly, until oats and pine nuts are golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove pan from heat and fold in apricots and any remaining liquid and ground flaxseed until evenly distributed. Immediately transfer mixture to prepared pan and spread in an even layer. Using a spatula, press mixture firmly and evenly into pan.

Step 3

 Let mixture cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Lift bars out of pan using sides of foil or parchment. Cut in half, then cut into eighths crosswise to form 16 bars.

Adapted from Better Baking, © by Genevieve Ko. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mi in Harcourt/Rux Martin Books. All rights reserved.

