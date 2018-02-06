Starting your morning off with the natural sugar found in fruit can give you an energy kick that can last until lunchtime. (Unlike the refined sugar in sweetened cereals, muffins, and other breakfast products, which provides an energy jolt, and then a quick crash.) What’s a healthy way to add natural sugar to your diet in the mornings? This 8-grain hot cereal mixed with spiced fruit.

This video shows you how to make this easy breakfast option with unsweetened almond milk, hot cereal, pears, honey, dried cranberries, cinnamon, orange zest, nutmeg, and ground ginger. This dish is not only a cinch to make and loaded with flavor. The grains are packed with fiber, which help you feel full and satisfied.

For the cereal, we recommend Bob’s Red Mill 8 Grain Hot Cereal, which is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. It’s a hearty blend of heart-healthy, cholesterol-lowering oats, stone ground corn, brown rice, soybeans, oat bran, millet, sorghum, sunflower seeds, and flaxseed. A quarter-cup (dry) serving has 150 calories, and there’s no added sugar.

The fruit and spices in this dish add to the health benefits. Pears are an excellent source of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C; ground ginger can ease bloating and nausea. Honey provides antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory properties. You can make a big batch at once and then have it on hand all week to reheat in the morning fast when you’re rushing to get out the door.