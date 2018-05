13 of 32 Getty Images

Be persistent

The flip side of having a lot of different medications available is that you may need to try a few before finding the one that works for you. "We don't have a good predictor of who's going to respond better to which medication," says Apostolos Kontzias, MD, staff rheumatologist with the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Specialists generally have a sequence of first-line, second and third-line drugs they try. The good news is that most people will eventually find the right fit. "We keep trying until we find the right one," he says.