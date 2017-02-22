7 Things You Shouldn’t Do If You Have Psoriatic Arthritis

Managing psoriatic arthritis can be challenging, especially since there’s no cure for the autoimmune disease that tends to affect around 30% of individuals who have psoriasis. The condition typically presents itself as pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints.

Luckily there are steps psoriatic arthritis patients can take to diminish their discomfort—and smart lifestyle choices are among them. In this video, we’re spotlighting the things you should avoid if you suffer from the condition.

As with many health conditions, weight gain won’t help one’s psoriatic arthritis symptoms. That’s because excess pounds put even more pressure on the joints—not to mention raise your risk of heart disease and diabetes. Need helping figuring out whether or not you’re at a healthy weight? This guide can help. In the meantime, make sure you’re eating a balanced diet and aim to get at least 150 minutes of physical activity every week.

Turns out there’s a reason why your mother always told you to sit up straighter. Slouching has been shown to be bad for your health, especially if you deal with joint pain. Our advice? Try maintaining proper alignment at all times, even while you sleep. To keep your body well-positioned while you snooze, use pillows to keep yourself straight and make sure your back doesn’t get all out of whack.

Curious about other things you should avoid in order to keep your psoriatic arthritis symptoms in check? In this video, we show you seven things you should do away with for better joint health.