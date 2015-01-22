10 Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms

5 of 12 Getty Images

Asymmetrical pain

Although not always the case, psoriatic arthritis tends to affect large joints in the legs, like the knees and ankles, or the fingertips.



The pain is often asymmetrical; one knee may be affected but not the other. In contrast, rheumatoid arthritis is often symmetrical, affecting both wrists at the same time, for example.



There are five subtypes of psoriatic arthritis. Four are asymmetrical, and they account for about 80% of cases, says Stephen Paget, MD, rheumatologist and physician-in-chief emeritus at Hospital for Special Surgery, in New York City.