The Different Types of Psoriasis

White blisters surrounded by red skin are the hallmarks of pustular psoriasis. The skin generally turns red first and then quickly develops noncontagious pustules filled with white blood cells. It usually covers a large swatch of skin and is sometimes accompanied by fever, chills, and severe itching. The blisters may clear quickly but reappear often.

This type of psoriasis has several triggers, including pregnancy and medications such as systemic steroids. Flares may also occur after stopping the use of certain medications, such as strong topical steroid creams.