Can You Get Psoriasis on Your Face? Here's What You Need to Know

More than 7 million Americans have psoriasis, the autoimmune disease that causes thick, red, scaly patches on the skin. Typically, those patches–called plaques, in the most common form of psoriasis–crop up on the knees, elbows, and lower back.

But in rarer cases, psoriasis can affect the face, making a disease that is often damaging to self-esteem even more trying. People with severe psoriasis might notice flaking or scaly skin around their eyes, ears, nose, or hairline.

Because the skin in these areas is so much more sensitive than tougher skin on elbows and knees, experts recommend treating facial psoriasis differently. Luckily, psoriasis plaques on the face are typically not as thick as they might be on other body parts, so gentler forms of common psoriasis treatments can still be effective.

In the video above, we've compiled everything you need to know about having psoriasis on your face, plus dermatologist-approved tips for dealing with it. While a moisturizer or sunscreen won't cure psoriasis, picking the right products can go a long way in soothing irritated skin and preventing future flare-ups.