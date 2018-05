When you think about ways to help someone with a skin condition, you probably are inclined to offer them your favorite lotion, your go-to moisturizer, your can't-skip body wash. But when someone is dealing with the autoimmune disease psoriasis, which causes red, scaly patches on the skin, your run-of-the-mill skincare suggestions may do more harm than good.

"Psoriasis is not the same as dry skin, although that is a common misunderstanding," says former professional ballerina and aspiring medical student Melissa Leeolou, 25, who has had psoriasis since she was 1. "People with psoriasis are often asked, 'Have you tried putting cream on it?' so gifting them cream might inadvertently feel less like a gift and instead feel like their skin is something they could be fixing." Yes, they have probably tried putting cream on it—and they're also probably already seeing a doctor about their symptoms. (Not to mention, many skincare products are scented, which can be irritating for people with psoriasis, Leeolou adds.)

Looking for something a little more unexpected—and actually helpful? Here are nine gifts you can safely buy someone in your life with psoriasis to show you care.

