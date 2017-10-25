Prostate cancer affects the prostate, a walnut-size gland in men that surrounds the urethra and normally helps produce seminal fluid. Unlike other cancer types, prostate cancer sometimes grows very slowly. If it's an early-stage cancer, it may be safe to use "watchful waiting" or "active surveillance" to monitor the cancer and delay treatment unless it gets bigger or more threatening. Prostate cancer treatments include radiation, surgery, and hormone therapy, which can have side effects such as erectile dysfunction or incontinence.