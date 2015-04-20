Why We Love Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Sexy Instagram Photo

You could say that Kourtney Kardashian is out…and she’s proud.

The eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated her birthday (Happy 36th!) in Las Vegas over the weekend with family and friends. But before snuffing out the candles on her rose-festooned cake and hanging with her friends, she managed to squeeze in some important business.

On Saturday, the reality star posted a photo of herself reclining on a marble-top island, decked out in a tube top, skin-tight pants, and a pair of, um, pumps. The caption read, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 19, 2015 at 11:17am PDT

Well, not quite, but no matter: This is a sexy Instagram we can get behind. And apparently, Insta followers agree: So far the post of this down-to-earth mama has racked up more than 540,000 “Atta-girl!” likes, and counting.

This isn’t the first time that Kardashian—a mom of three who gave birth to her third child, Reign Aston Disick, last December—has shown those maternal instincts: During an earlier Vegas jaunt a few weeks ago, she shared another Insta snap of herself pumping breast milk, joining a slew of other celeb moms, such as Gisele Bundchen and Alyssa Milano, who have embraced the #brelfies craze. "After the show," she wrote, "it's the after party."

After the show it's the after party. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 21, 2015 at 6:39pm PDT

