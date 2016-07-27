Why This Fitness Blogger Is Saying #ScrewTheScale

“Screw the scale,” reads the caption of fitness blogger Kelsey Wells’s viral Instagram post. Earlier this week the founder of My Sweat Life and avid practitioner of Kayla Itsines's Bikini Body Guide (BBG) posted three side-by-side photos of her body at different weights to remind her 312,000 followers that the number on the scale doesn't mean much.

The first photo was taken when Wells began the BBG program. "I was 8 weeks post partum and 145 lbs," she says in the caption. In the second photo, she is down to 122 pounds, her original goal and the number at which she could fit into her "skinniest jeans.” In the third and most recent selfie (about 21 months after she took up the BBG program), Wells appears as sculpted as ever, with a defined core and toned arms. The kicker? She’s gained 18 pounds since she reached her goal weight.

“I have gone up two pant sizes and as a matter of fact I ripped those skinny jeans wide open just the other week trying to pull them up over my knees,” Wells explains in her caption. The blogger also notes that although there’s only a 5-pound difference between her starting weight and current weight, her body composition has changed completely. At 140 pounds, she has more muscle mass and less body fat than ever before.

The BBGer's bottom line: Health is measured by strength, ability, and endurance—not a number. Wells writes, “Last week when I stepped on the scale, I say SCREW. YOU. And I think you should probably say the same to your scale too.” Mic drop.