Watch This Woman Dance Away Her Labor Pains

When Yuki Nishitzawa wanted to alleviate her labor pain, she got creative—by throwing it back to the 90s.

The 36-year-old mom busted out her best “Tootsee Roll” while awaiting her son's at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Even her water breaking didn’t put a stop to her dance moves.

Her husband, Connell Cloyd, was quick to capture the moment on video to share with their friends. Little did the couple know the Facebook clip of Nishitzawa’s delivery room moves would rack up more than 6 million views (and counting).

This isn’t Nishitzawa’s first time testing out this birthing ritual though: on the day her now-2-year-old daughter was born, she was dancing to the 69 Boyz hit at a friend’s birthday. And her dancing worked again: their son, Coji, was born around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces, according to the Boston Globe.

“This is a celebration because we had lost our son before this pregnancy when I was 23 weeks pregnant,” Nishitzawa said in a follow-up video posted to Brigham and Women's Hospital Facebook page. “When we lost our son, we promised and I said to myself, I will do anything to deliver another child, a healthy child.”

Thanks to the video, the couple now has the perfect nickname for their healthy baby boy. Cloyd introduced their new family addition on Inside Edition as their "little Tootsie Roll." Adorable.

