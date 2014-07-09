Waiting for Baby: $55,000 and Counting

Carrie and Dan Zampich have been struggling with infertility for five years. Their debt is mounting and the biological clock is ticking, but the couple remain hopeful as they pursue costly treatment while trying to limit the financial damage.
In the latest issue of Money, we meet Carrie and Dan Zampich. Five years ago, the Zampiches visited a fertility clinic after trying unsuccessfully to get pregnant for 9 months. The Atlanta couple, then 36 and 41, were shocked by the specialist's diagnosis: they had less than a 1% chance of having a baby naturally.
That moment marked the beginning of the couple's long struggle to conceive which, in addition to exacting an enormous emotional toll, has drained their finances. Money reports:
The Zampich family's story is not unique. One in five couples in the United States has trouble conceiving (make that one in three if the couple is older than 35). A single round of IVF costs $12,600 on average, and it often takes three or four cycles to work. And just 25% of health care plans cover infertility treatments.
As their debt accumulates and their biological clock keeps ticking, the Zampiches remain hopeful. Read more about their infertility journey on Money.com.