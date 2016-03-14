Viral Photo Proves Healthy Baby Bumps Come in All Shapes and Sizes

In case you had any doubt that every pregnancy is (really, really, really) different, check out this photo, currently going viral:

On the left is HIIT trainer and bodybuilder Chontel Duncan, 21 weeks pregnant in the November photo. On the right is her friend Natalie Smith, just four weeks further along.

"Each women carries different and this most certainly doesn't mean one is doing something wrong or not healthy," Duncan wrote on Instagram. "We both have healthy growing babies & we both have had incredible pregnancies so far, feeling amazing & full of energy."

Duncan has been surprised by the backlash she's gotten. "I thought it’d be very obvious that we would carry differently," Duncan told People. "I'm clearly extremely tall and hold a lot more muscle mass. Plus it was Nat’s third pregnancy. It's my first."

Now nearing her due date, Duncan has kept up with her workouts throughout her pregnancy.

As we saw last year with Sarah Stage and Kim Kardashian, there are few things the Internet loves more than judging pregnant women's bodies. Can we all just agree that the size of a woman's baby bump and the amount of weight she gains are between her and her doctor?

And for future reference, here's a handy phrase to practice the next time you see a pregnant woman in person and want to comment on her appearance: "You look beautiful!"