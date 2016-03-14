Viral Photo Proves Healthy Baby Bumps Come in All Shapes and Sizes

In case you had any doubt that every pregnancy is (really, really, really) different.

Jeannie Kim
March 14, 2016

In case you had any doubt that every pregnancy is (really, really, really) different, check out this photo, currently going viral:

I was surprised with a cute visit today from a friend Nat who is also expecting 💕 Just being able to see someone in the flesh, rub her tummy, hear how incredible her journey has been so far, how healthy baby is & all the fun talk about kicks, food, names etc was beautiful. This is Nat's 3rd pregnancy so she had a lot of great advice to share ☺️ It's very clear in this photo just how tall I am, I mean my chin sits above Nat's head lol We worked out that we are 4 weeks apart, so our little ones will be the same age, same grade at school and potential best buds hehehehe..... Nat's due start of March & I'm due end of March. Each women carries different and this most certainly doesn't mean one is doing something wrong or not healthy etc. We both have healthy growing babies & we both have had incredible pregnancies so far, feeling amazing & full of energy. #21.5weeks #expecting #march2016 #pregnant #love #happiness #Babyduncan

A photo posted by Chontel Duncan (@chontelduncan) on

On the left is HIIT trainer and bodybuilder Chontel Duncan, 21 weeks pregnant in the November photo. On the right is her friend Natalie Smith, just four weeks further along.

"Each women carries different and this most certainly doesn't mean one is doing something wrong or not healthy," Duncan wrote on Instagram. "We both have healthy growing babies & we both have had incredible pregnancies so far, feeling amazing & full of energy."

RELATED: 16 Things You Must Know About Sex After Pregnancy

Duncan has been surprised by the backlash she's gotten. "I thought it’d be very obvious that we would carry differently," Duncan told People. "I'm clearly extremely tall and hold a lot more muscle mass. Plus it was Nat’s third pregnancy. It's my first."

Now nearing her due date, Duncan has kept up with her workouts throughout her pregnancy.

BUMP UPDATE 🍼 37 weeks.... Only 21 days to go 🙈 Well well Little D you have caused quiet a commotion, you are most certainly making your entrance into this world noticeable. But seriously "what a week" 😳 did not expect that, can not believe how many people are apparently doctors, how easily people can slam a pregnant women, but more importantly how INCREDIBLE absolute strangers are. I don't think there are any words that could describe just how humbled I am to see absolute strangers support my lifestyle, pregnancy, my unborn child & give me the respect I think I deserve for putting in the effort to maintain my habits whilst pregnant. For a women to consider falling pregnant is a HUGE decision it's a permanent decision, not just the physical demands, the risk, but you're preparing to sacrifice your very being to be this little persons everything for as long as you live. Then there's conceiving, you couldn't feel more pressure if you tried, it's extremely difficult for so many women, I am extremely grateful I fell first go, but I am close to so many whom have struggled greatly. Now you're pregnant the physical changes, the tests & the realisation that it's happening is prominent. What if you're told at 12 weeks your child is at great risk or what if you miscarry 😕 it's emotionally hectic!!!! You get through all that & you know that from here on out what you feel emotionally the baby will feel, you know what you eat the baby will eat & you know that your physical health will impact the babies as he/she develops within. You make everyday the best so at the end of the journey you can hold your head high I know that you brought this little person up the best possible way you could... You realise that school did NOT set you up to understand child birth or how to prepare for a child, so you walk into this overwhelming world of preparing for parenthood. So much to learn... 😩 BUT wait then there's critics, well in my case a lot of them. They pick and pull you apart, I had ppl at the beginning excited to see me blow out, see me quit at my career because apparently it's not possible to do both... TO CONTINUE READING HIT THE LINK 📲 IN MY BIO (Wearing @aimn.oceania)

A photo posted by Chontel Duncan (@chontelduncan) on

RELATED: This Mom is 7 Months Pregnant and Still Has a Six-Pack

As we saw last year with Sarah Stage and Kim Kardashian, there are few things the Internet loves more than judging pregnant women's bodies. Can we all just agree that the size of a woman's baby bump and the amount of weight she gains are between her and her doctor?

And for future reference, here's a handy phrase to practice the next time you see a pregnant woman in person and want to comment on her appearance: "You look beautiful!"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up