The "Manternity" Photoshoot You Need to See

You've probably seen your share of beautiful, funny, or sweet pregnancy photos, but trust us, these shots from a soon-to-be Dad in Austin, Texas, take the cake.

When his pregnant wife refused to pose for a maternity shoot, Justin Sylvester (a.k.a. Reddit user DruishPrincess69) hired photographer Kerri Lohmeier and took her place, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The result: "manternity" pics that put every pregnancy photo cliché to shame. The Silhouette. The One With Ice Cream. The Hand Heart. The Black And White One. It's all there, and it is glorious. Thank you, Internet, for this gift.

The photos have been viewed more than 3 million times since being posted on image-sharing website Imgur on Tuesday. Though they've been picked up by various blogs and news outlets, it seems no one has been able to get any info on why Justin's wife said no to baring her belly in the first place or how she feels about her hubby's 15 minutes of Internet fame.

Our guess? Since she married this jokester, she'll likely spend her final months of pregnancy in stitches. We can only imagine what other hilarious tricks this guy's played to keep her smiling!

Check out the photos below, including a clothed snap of Justin:

Photo: Kerri Lohmeier/Harley K Photography

Photo: Kerri Lohmeier/Harley K Photography

Photo: Kerri Lohmeier/Harley K Photography

Photo: Kerri Lohmeier/Harley K Photography

Photo: Kerri Lohmeier/Harley K Photography

Photo: Kerri Lohmeier/Harley K Photography

Photo: Kerri Lohmeier/Harley K Photography

Amelia Harnish is an Associate Editor at Health.