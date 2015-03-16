The Amazing Way Kate Winslet Shuts Down Negative Thoughts About Her Body

In a world where bouncing back (at the snap of a finger!) after baby seems like a prerequisite for being an A-list celebrity, Kate Winslet continues to not care at all about the pressure to slim down fast.

The British beauty, who is one of the stars of the Divergent series' Insurgent, out this Friday, admits that although she gets “soft and doughy quite quickly when I’m pregnant,” she wasn’t racing to the weight room after the birth of her third child, Bear, in December 2013.

“I am genuinely baffled by those women who have babies and then want to look like they haven’t had them. I’ve definitely got myself back into shape now, but my days of nude scenes are well and truly over, thank God!” the 39 year-old says in the April issue of InStyle, according to E! Online.

What’s more, Winslet is clearly embracing the body changes brought on by motherhood. "I still dip in and out of feeling confident as much as the next person, but I can genuinely say, now more than ever, that I really do love the fact that I'm curvy. I've got boobs and a bum and a man who loves me," she continued.

Winslet goes on to explain that there are far more important things in this world than a “perfect” body—like her kickass job as an Oscar-winning actress.

“When you go through the sort of scrutiny that I have, you have to choose a means of dealing with that level of judgment. My way has always been to take a good look at how my career is going. The way I see it, I have an incredibly fulfilling, rewarding career that has nothing to do with the size of my arse."

Way to put things into perspective, Kate!

