Rachel Bilson is Pregnant! Expecting First Child with Hayden Christensen

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Rachel Bilson, Health's June cover star! A source recently confirmed to People that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Hayden Christensen.

Susan Rinkunas
May 22, 2014

Congratulations are in order for Rachel Bilson, Health's June cover star! A source recently confirmed to People that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Hayden Christensen. The Hart of Dixie star, 32, met Christensen in 2007 during the filming of the movie Jumper. Christensen, 33, is best known for his role as Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars series.

We're not surprised. Bilson told us in her interview that she was ready to start a family. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom," she says in our new issue. "I have always wanted kids. I can just see this little toddler waddling around the house.”

We're excited for her and hope she has a happy, healthy pregnancy.

If you didn’t catch her interview, you can check it out here. And watch the video to go behind the scenes of her Health cover shoot:

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up