Pregnancy Nightmare: Woman Gives Birth in New York City Street

Just walked by 68th and SOMEONE JUST GAVE BIRTH IN THE STREET. YASS. pic.twitter.com/mG6tB3X2US



— Matt Carroll (@mattcguard) February 24, 2014

It's every pregnant woman's worst nightmare: What if I can't make it to the hospital? Well it happened yesterday to a New York City woman who left her apartment on 68th Street, in labor, to try to catch a cab to take her to the hospital. However, the baby just couldn’t wait, according to People.com.

The anonymous woman ended up giving birth in the intersection as bystanders rushed to help her (and take photos, like the one above posted to Twitter). Also present: a news crew from Fox 5 that happened to be driving by and stopped to document the birth.

After the baby girl was born, women offered their scarves to help wrap the newborn, who was born on a day when the high temperature was 37 degrees. Thankfully, mom and baby were taken to Lenox Hill hospital, where both are said to be doing fine.

But rest assured that while such cases make the news, giving birth on the street or in a traffic jam is exceedingly rare. Out of the more than 3.9 million births in 2011 (the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), only 2,600 babies were born outside of a hospital, birthing center, or residence.