Steal This Dish: Tasty and Nutritious Parfait Recipe for Pregnant Moms



Antonis Achilleos

From Health magazine

The recipes in my new book, Feed the Belly: The Pregnant Momâs Healthy Eating Guide (Sourcebooks Inc.; $14.99), are superhealthy for all women, not just expectant moms. This parfait is my favorite, because itâs so simple. Make it with your favorite low-fat granola.

Triple-Berry Parfaits:

In a bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups each fresh blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. Spoon 1 tablespoon berries into each of 4 glasses. Divide 2 cups low-fat Greek yogurt, beginning with 1/4 cup in each glass. Top with a sprinkle of low-fat granola.

Repeat layering the fruit and yogurt. Drizzle 1 teaspoon honey over the yogurt layer, and top each parfait with more granola.

Serve immediately, or cover, refrigerate, and serve up to 2 hours later.