How One Woman Lost 52 lbs with a No-Diet Diet



After

As told to Shaun Chavis

From Health magazine

Sophia Chalmers, 34, of New York City found her ideal weight!

The day after I delivered my son, Finn, last November, I weighed 187 pounds. I couldn’t believe I was that big! As a former competitive figure skater, I’d actually been too thin in the past: 5 feet 7 inches tall and 110 pounds. Once I got pregnant, I ballooned.



Before

After I had Finn, I knew I had to lose weight, but I didn’t want to go back to being underweight, either. There had to be a happy middle place. I started pushing Finn in a stroller; we’d walk for hours. And because I can’t do diets—when I try them, I’m always thinking about my next meal—I relied on three simple eating rules:

I ate only when I was hungry. I ate only small meals. I ate just until I wasn’t hungry anymore and didn’t get “ugh!” full.

Now, I weigh a healthy 135 pounds. And I love feeling light on my feet!









Pounds

Size





Before:

187

12





Now:

135

4





Total lost:

52

8







Timeline to Slim

125 lbs -Mar 2008-Just learned I’m pregnant!

-Mar 2008-Just learned I’m pregnant! 187 lbs -Nov 2008-A week after delivery. My vow: Fit into my slim jeans.

-Nov 2008-A week after delivery. My vow: Fit into my slim jeans. 150 lbs -Apr 2009-150, finally! I’m on a roll.

-Apr 2009-150, finally! I’m on a roll. 140 lbs -Jun 2009-Tracy Anderson DVDs rock—I love the results!

-Jun 2009-Tracy Anderson DVDs rock—I love the results! 135 lbs-Now-Total weight lost (since having Finn): 52 pounds

Her gift: Winter’s on the way. And because Sophia likes to walk outdoors even when it’s cold, UGG Australia is giving her a pair of UGG Nadaleen boots ($220). They’re designed to keep her feet warm and protect her from the elements, plus give her the support she needs for working out. Congrats, Sophia!