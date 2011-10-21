How Alton Brown Slimmed Down, Michelle Obama's Cardio Playlist, and Cell Phones Won't Give You Cancer

Health.com
October 21, 2011

  • Alton Brown is one of foodie TV's most recognizable characters. But you may find yourself doing a double-take next time you catch one of his shows—Brown recently shed 50 pounds! Here’s how he keeps the weight off. [Vital Juice]

  • Although the first lady is certainly passionate about helping young people get and stay active, she’s also got her own exercise routine to stick to. Find out how Michelle Obama stays motivated and what’s on her iPod. [FItSugar]

  • Whether they are birthday parties or Halloween-themed fetes, classroom celebrations can expose your kids to snacks and treats you wouldn’t give them at home. Here’s a list of 17 healthy (and fun!) alternatives. [dailySpark]

  • Baskin Robbins is the latest company to role out a line of mini desserts, as restaurants become more conscious of the health concerns of supersize portions. [Fox News Health]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up