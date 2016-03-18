Maria Menounos Snapchats Her Egg-Retrieval Procedure

It looks like Maria Menounos and fiancÃ©Â Keven Undergaro are getting readyÂ to be parents.

Yesterday, the 37-year-oldÂ E! News host shared a series of videos and photos on Snapchat whileÂ in the hospitalÂ havingÂ an egg-retrieval procedure.Â During this medical procedure, patientsÂ areÂ sedated while aÂ doctor removes eggs for futureÂ in vitro fertilizationÂ treatments.

In vitro fertilization (often referred to asÂ IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which a woman's eggs are fertilized with sperm in a laboratory to createÂ embryos, which are then implanted in the woman's womb.Â Some women choose to undergoÂ this procedure when they're having trouble getting pregnant (for example,Â if they haveÂ a medical condition such asÂ endometriosis or uterine fibroids).Â About 165,00 IVF procedures are performed in the U.S. each year, according to a 2014 report from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

In one of the Snapchat videos, Menounos couldÂ be seen lying in a hospital bed withÂ Undergaro by her side asÂ the medication takes effect.Â "They're starting to drug me, it feels good," she says. OtherÂ photos showed theÂ actress and authorÂ about to undergo the procedure (she captioned a video of herÂ IV bag "egg retrieval time") and leaving the hospital afterward with sunglasses on.

Photo: Maria Menounos/Snapchat

AlthoughÂ Menounos hasÂ yet to share her timeline for a possible pregnancy, she'sÂ openly discussed her desire to startÂ a family in the past.

In 2011, she appeared on Good Morning America with her fertility specialist and saidÂ that whileÂ she and Undergaro weren't yet ready to haveÂ children, she was planning on freezingÂ her eggsÂ as an "insurance policy" forÂ the future.

"To me, parenting is the most difficult job in the entire world," sheÂ said. "And when I do it, I want to be committed and I want to be 100% ready to take it on and be the best mom I can be. Right now, I don't see myself to be in that position."

In an interview with Redbook magazine last year,Â Menounos opened upÂ about her fertility struggles.

"On my reality show last year, I was talking about freezing my eggs," she said. "I started the process, but I wasn't successful, and it's still not happening. So let's call it what it isânot a good situation."

UndergaroÂ proposed toÂ Menounos just last week when she was a guest on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show. The couple, who started dating in 1998, have been together for nearly 19 years.

"I've never been so shocked or surprised in my life," Menounos said of theÂ engagement on The Jimmy Kimmel Show earlier in the week. "You can see in the video, I'm just in utter shock, my jaw is on the ground the entire time."

In a 2014Â interview with Health,Â Menounos gushed about her longtime boyfriend. "[If you want to make a change],Â be smart about it, but just do it. I ask, What's my worst-case scenario? Keven taught me that," she said. "Even if everything went away tomorrow, we'd open up a little pizza place and be so happy together."