Swedish Man Tries to Lactate, Foods People Die For, and Why Kids' Sports Are Good for Parents

Health.com
September 08, 2009

  • No matter which side of the to-breast-feed-or-not-to-breast-feed debate you fall on, you have to admit this is just plain weird: A Swedish man is convinced if he continues to use a breast pump every three hours he will start lactating. [Lemondrop]

  • We love a good meal, but we’re not about to risk our lives for a bite. Apparently some (albeit rare) food lovers are willing to take the extra step to eat these five foods people actually die for. [Mental Floss]

Previous news from Around the Web:
Man Finds Frog in Soda Can, Why Flowers Are Good For You, and Women Who Are Allergic to Sex
The Lung Cancer Breathalyzer, How Slugs Cure Insomnia, and the PMS Bill of Rights
Celebrity Look-Alike Sperm Donors, How to Make a Great First Impression, and Why a Recession Is Good for Your Health

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up