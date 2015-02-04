Kate Winslet on NOT Losing the Baby Weight: 'I Want to Keep My Sanity'

Forget tiny portion sizes and working out non-stop with a trainer—Kate Winslet isn’t interested in any get-skinny-quick diets after having a baby, and that’s a stance we can get behind.

The 39-year-old mom of three told U.K.’s Harper’s Bazaar that she just doesn’t have the time or desire to do the typical Hollywood slimdown to ‘get their bodies back.’

“I so didn’t want to be one of those ‘Oh, wow, she’s back in shape after 12 weeks’ women,” Winslet said in a recent interview. “When I read things like that, I just think, ‘Oh, for fuck’s sake, that’s actually impossible.’”

Instead, the Oscar-winning actress is taking a much more realistic approach after giving birth to 15-month-old son Bear, especially with a press tour for Insurgent on the way.

“I want to keep my health and my sanity and be well fed and happy,” Winslet said. “My body will never go back to what it was and I wouldn’t expect it to after three babies.”

Winslet joins the likes of Jennifer Garner, Alyson Hannigan, and well, average women everywhere, in forgoing the crazy dieting in favor of more time with her kids. Because really, who wants to spend three hours a day in the gym when you could be hanging out with your snuggly baby?

