When Will Jessica Simpson Lose the Baby Weight? In Good Time, People!

Poor Jessica Simpson: The new mom—to 11-week-old daughter Maxwell Drew—is reportedly stressing out about having to quickly shed her 50 pregnancy pounds to fulfill her Weight Watchers deal.

As we all know, she’s not the first Hollywood mom expected to go from massively pregnant to thinny minnie in a matter of weeks.

“Two months [the amount of time it takes a typical celeb to snap back] is totally unreasonable and a woman should not be aggressively dieting while breastfeeding,” says San Francisco-based OB/GYN Lissa Rankin, MD, author of What’s Up Down There?.

Sure, breastfeeding—which Simpson is reportedly doing—helps you lose weight faster by increasing your metabolic rate and burning calories, adds Dr. Rankin, “but you need to eat when you're nursing.”

Thankfully, the singer/fashion designer seems to have a healthy perspective. On June 27 Jessica tweeted: “Just so everyone knows...Weight Watchers hasn't put ANY pressure on me! I'm trying to be as healthy as I can be for myself and I feel great!”