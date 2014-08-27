Jennifer Aniston Says Motherhood Shouldn't Define Her Value as a Woman

She's a successful actress, yet she tends to make headlines more for who she's dating or whether or not she's sporting a maybe-baby bump.

Well, Jennifer Aniston is pretty much over all the endless speculation about the state of her uterus. In a new Today Show interview, she got a little emotional as she told Carson Daly:

I've talked to [Gloria Steinem] personally about this for awhile, just because it's always such an issue of, like, 'Are you married yet? Are you going to have your babies yet?' It's just constant. It's like, I don't know! I don't have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done, and … if they're not checked, then I've failed some part of my feminism or my being a woman or my worth and my value as a woman, because I haven’t, you know, birthed a child. ... I’ve birthed a lot of things, and I feel like I’ve mothered many things, and I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people.

When Daly followed up by asking, "Why do you think people who don't even know you care so much about those things?" Aniston shook her head and laughed, "If you have an answer to that, please let me know!"

Bravo, Jen, for standing up as a voice of reason (and feminism!) in our celebrity baby-obsessed world.

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Jeannie Kim is the Executive Deputy Editor at Health.

RELATED: The “Manternity” Photoshoot You Need to See