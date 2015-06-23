Hilaria Baldwin Shows What a Post-Baby Body REALLY Looks Like

Yoga pro and Extra correspondent Hilaria Baldwin (pronounced "ee-LAH-ria," according to her Twitter page) has been snapping up a selfie storm since giving birth less than a week ago. First: Just 48 hours after giving birth on June 17 to son, Rafael—her second child with Alec Baldwin—the 31-year-old posted a lingerie-clad side shot of her after-childbirth body.

The pic is remarkable, and not just for the fact that she found a sexy bra big enough for post-baby boobs; it shows what a woman actually looks like shortly after childbirth (read: still pregnant). Those of us who already have kids know this fact all too well.

I'll never forget when, a week after having my first child, a 20-something male chiropractor asked, "When are you due?" Wrong question, dude. "I. Already. Had. The. BABY." I hissed at the poor guy, who probably never made that mistake again.

Baldwin's goal, an impressive one, is to visually document (#ShrinkingBaldwinBabyBump) how a new mom's body slowly returns after birth. It's information that many of us ladies could use before we're greeted with the shock of our postpartum reflection in the mirror.

"I have been planning on doing post belly photos but didn't know if I was gonna have the guts to actually follow through," she wrote on the post. "I hope you understand my intention here: I believe it is important to accept and love our form after going through a bit of a battle bringing life into this world."

It's simple science that nobody—not even a supermodel or celeb trainer—snaps immediately back into bikini shape. As soon as a woman gives birth, she loses about 10+ pounds (that's baby plus placenta and amniotic fluid) but hangs on to water weight and fat. The uterus, meanwhile, starts to shrink back to its proper size. It's a process. Most new moms lose half of their pregnancy pounds by six weeks post-birth, according to the National Institutes of Health. The goal is to gradually shed the rest with a healthy eating and exercise plan.

A few days later, Hilaria posted another bellygram, debunking rumors that she had a Cesarean section and revealing that her son was slightly premature. "This is for those of you who are getting into some pretty serious arguments with each other about if I had a c section or not...this should clear it up: as you can see from this pic, I did not have a c section."

The internet being the internet, though, her post didn't exactly eliminate the chatter. One poster commented: "C section cuts are way lower. I had two. Just sayin"

Why does the yoga star (who is also mom to Carmen, almost 2) feel the need to distance herself from C-sections, a lifesaving surgery for many? Unclear. But her most important takeaway is that she and baby are fine. As she writes, "Rafael came a little early (nothing extreme) so we just wanted to stay an extra night and make sure all is ok. Due dates are estimates and he came out a healthy weight. I'm actually lucky because given another few weeks, he would have been HUGE!"

