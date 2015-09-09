Hilaria Baldwin Isn't Trying to Drop Her Baby Weight

Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her son just a few months ago (10 weeks, to be exact), and she's officially lost her baby weight. But the new mom isn't in a rush to get back to her "pre-pregnancy body" — she just wants to be healthy and happy. In other words, she has the best attitude ever"I gave birth about 10 weeks ago, but I'm not trying to lose the baby weight," Baldwin tells Cosmopolitan. "I've come to a point in my life where I'm not trying to be skinny, I'm just trying to be healthy, and I've found that if I don't really stress about it, the weight kind of just comes off."

Baldwin, who gained just 28 pounds during her first pregnancy two years ago, shared her exercise and dieting habits with the mag, saying she's drinking tons of coconut and hemp water. She also favors high protein foods like almond butter and kale.

Hammie whammie! Squishy ball behind the knee...5X press back, 5X squeeze heel to seat. 3 sets! Advanced do 10 reps 💪🏼. #hilariaypd #HilariaHealthy #HilariaFit (tap for disco) A video posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Aug 31, 2015 at 1:09pm PDT

When it comes to working out, Baldwin practices the Barre method (think ballet, only sans actual dancing), runs, and does ab-work. Sure, her diet and gym-routine are similar to many celebrities, but what's refreshing is that Baldwin's in it to be healthy and fit — not just to drop her baby weight.

A+ attitude.