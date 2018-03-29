11 Fitness Influencers Get Real About How Their Bodies Changed After Giving Birth

Stretch marks, excess skin, tummy flab—these superfit moms are proud of their post-pregnancy changes.

Blake Bakkila
March 29, 2018

Having a baby takes a big toll on a woman's body—and that goes for the superfit bodies of some our favorite fitness influencers as well. From weight gain to looser muscles to skin changes, these Instagram stars have dealt with it all.

In an effort to debunk social media myths about body perfection, they opened up to us about the specific physical side effects they experienced after growing and delivering a real live human. Read on for the body changes these amazing influencers are damn proud of—and don't ever think of them as imperfections.

Emily Skye

“Physically speaking I will never be the same (which isn’t a bad thing) and I’m making the most of what I’ve got. I’ve still got loose skin on my belly but my abs are beginning to make a comeback - which shows me that what I’m doing is working…”

Physically speaking I will never be the same (which isn’t a bad thing) and I’m making the most of what I’ve got. I’ve still got loose skin on my belly but my abs are beginning to make a comeback - which shows me that what I’m doing is working (following my FIT Program)! . Some people misunderstand my reasons for living a fit and active lifestyle and think it’s “selfish” because I’m now a mum. Being fit, strong and healthy is important to me mainly because of how it makes me feel. And if I feel good I’m happy, and I’m a much better mum to my daughter Mia and a better partner to my man Dec and so on. I also like being strong for myself because I like it and I love the look of a strong physique! My focus is always on being healthy but I like to look good too and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to look good!! I’m not sure why there seems to be a stigma attached to wanting to look good. As long as I’m not ever sacrificing my health to look a certain way and as long as it doesn’t negatively affect my family I don’t see anything wrong with it - in fact I see everything RIGHT with it! . Do what makes you happy regardless of what anyone else thinks - as long as it doesn’t directly hurt anybody. - These are words I live by and what I’ll instil in my daughter. The last thing I want is for her to live to please others (like I used to) - there is a difference between showing love and doing nice things for people and trying to constantly please others at the expense of your own happiness. . This lifestyle makes me happy so I’m going to keep living it and I encourage you to live a life that makes you happy too. 😃 . What makes you happy, and are you doing it? . . #2monthspostpartum #fitmum #emilyskye #postpartum

A post shared by EMILY SKYE Health + Fitness (@emilyskyefit) on

Sia Cooper

“I've come to love these little stretchies. Whether it was from my thighs ballooning during pregnancy or from my thighs growing while squatting weights, these marks came to be. There's nothing I can do about them—they're a part of me.”

"Oh, hi." I've come to love these little stretchies. Whether it was from my thighs ballooning during pregnancy or from my thighs growing while squatting weights, these marks came to be. There's nothing I can do about them-they're a part of me. They tell a specific journey, a story. A story of overcoming hardship and struggle.. a story you guys know little about. I used to hate my thighs. When I say hate, I mean I would daydream about taking scissors and cutting the "fat" away. I was taunted as a teen by my own mother whom called me "thunder thighs" and who always pointed out when my thighs were getting bigger. Everyone has their problem area and mine were my thighs. I could run for miles and it was like I could never get them freaking toned enough. Instead of fighting them, I embraced them for what they're worth: strength. No they're not stick thin-these thunder thighs are powerful and I'm proud of what they can do-sprinting fast and squatting more than my own weight. I know you ladies out there have insecurities, but what if I were to ask you to see the beauty in your insecurity? To find the positive in a negative? It seems so sad to me that the world is so focused on attaining a certain weight or dress size. It's a shame because there are a lot of women out there who are covered in tiger stripes or a size 8 and are amazingly BEAUTIFUL AND STRONG. I encourage you to never let someone belittle your looks... even if it were your own mother.. this is the most painful thing to experience. Be strong. Fight against a world who is constantly telling you that you're not enough. Love all that is you and most of all-aim for strength. Your cheerleader, Sia

A post shared by SIA COOPER (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on

Tammy Hembrow

“Proud of my mama bod & my loose skin.”

Anna Strode

“Everyday we are surrounded by images that are supposed to represent 'perfection' but why can't the pic on the left represent perfection too?! The pic on the left represents what my body is capable of ~ growing 2 babies, yes! Little humans that have come into the world and made me the happiest mumma in the whole wide world!”

2 pictures taken moments apart. The pic on the right is one that might resemble what you see as you scroll your Instagram feed each day. The pic on the right probably reminds you of the ones you think you could never possibly share with the world. Polar opposites ~ but guess what, I've decided that both pictures MAKE ME PROUD. Everyday we are surrounded by images that are supposed to represent 'perfection' but why can't the pic on the left represent perfection too?! The pic on the left represents what my body is capable of ~ growing 2 babies, yes! Little humans that have come into the world and made me the happiest mumma in the whole wide world! It's not easy for me to do this, I promise you as I post this I am no joke absolutely shit*ing myself but the reason I'm doing this is to show you we're ALL REAL! We all have things we wish we could change, it's easy to get caught up in the perfect world of social media but DON'T! Because behind every image is someone that has things they wish they could change too. Be proud, be kind, love your body for what it has done. Stretch marks, loose skin, bellies and saggy boobs - embrace it mummas because you are BEAUTIFUL 💕🙌😋

A post shared by Anna Strode (@bubs2bikinis) on

Alexa Jean

“I have a few more stretch marks, some tummy flab that won't go away. My belly button is even saggy and stretched out (one of the many things no one warns you about) … To all my momma bears, give yourself some grace, if you're feeling sad do not go at it alone, talk about it, and lastly own that body.”

Post partum reality. We don't talk about this issue enough. Not only are our bodies completely out of sorts, were exhausted, we're changing into new people, and don't get me started on our emotions. No longer can we we keep these things to ourselves and secretly suffer. Don't get me wrong, creating life is hands down one of the most amazing things I've ever accomplished in my life. I'm proud of it and most days right after giving birth were beautiful. But there were also days of complete sadness and just gloom. And if we're being completely honest, I was completely self conscious to be naked in front of my own husband and I didn't want to be intimate with him. My photo isn't the type that is on display as a “post-baby bod” featured in magazines. Society puts the pressure on many new moms to feel that their post-pregnancy bodies should look identical to their pre-pregnancy bodies. Being in front of millions daily, I felt the pressure to get my body back. I gave birth to my second daughter 3 1/2 months ago. I have a few more stretch marks, some tummy flab that won't go away. My belly button is even saggy and stretched out (one of the many things no one warns you about). If this is how I feel as a fitness person, I can't even imagine how other moms must feel. To all my momma bears, give yourself some grace, if you're feeling sad do not go at it alone, talk about it, and lastly own that body. That body created life! Look at your sweet babe and give yourself some credit.

A post shared by Alexa Jean Brown (@alexajeanfitness) on

Laura Mazza

“The scars and stretch marks and jiggly tummy is because I made humans … I have achieved more with this body, [than] I have with my old body. I've eaten more good foods. I've lived more, I've given more, I've enjoyed more. I've made life. This body, THIS body should be celebrated and admired.”

No, this isn't a before and after shot of weightloss. But it is a victory story. I write this from my heart. It hurts....

Posted by Laura Mazza - Mum on the Run on Saturday, August 27, 2016

Sandra Uhrdin

“I think @instagram need a reality check! What is perfect? YOU are perfect the way YOU are. No filter in the world can make you happy in the real world. This two pics of me is taken the same day. I am #meperfect Beautiful with or without loose skin, so are you.”

Maggie Fierro

“Guys, I've had 3 beautiful babies.. that's 3 giant pregnancies.. along with 3 chances of stretch marks.. This body has been through a whole lot of changes! … Imperfections make you real, approachable, human and one of a kind.”

✖️✖️Perfectly Imperfect✖️✖️ This was definitely not the photo I intended to share. I realize Instagram is mostly a highlight reel and we share our very best photos but I want to be as real and transparent as I can with all of you beauties and show the 'imperfect' along with the highlights. Guys, I've had 3 beautiful babies.. that's 3 giant pregnancies.. along with 3 chances of stretch marks.. This body has been through a whole lot of changes! For that reason I will never judge someone else for their body. I don't know their story or what they've been through or the true strength that is within them. Imperfections make you real, approachable, human and one of a kind ❤️ #perfectlyimperfect #30secondtransformation

A post shared by Maggie (@jaeatleta) on

Ruth Lee

“I'm grateful, so so so grateful for this body of mine, saggy skin and stretchmarks included. I can't wait for Presley to get older and for me to show those stripes off to her.”

You guys must be thinking I'm crazy to post these, ammmmmiright? Society will look at the first picture (2 days Postpartum) and be offended. Cankles. Messy hair. No make up. A DIAPER, for goodness sake. (We ogle and thrive off of the images of women looking like beautiful unicorn fairy models after birthing humans. 🙄 whyyyyyy.) Not my usual look. But guess what? I made my husband take that picture because it was REAL. I felt victorious. I was probably in my weakest condition ever ever ever, yet I felt so strong. Society will look at the second picture (8 weeks Postpartum) and be offended. Omg stretch marks are you serious?! How embarrassing. 😑 (zoom in, I dare you!) I am so sick of people acting like stretch marks don't happen. Yes, some of you amazing ladies have been kissed by the angel of luck and managed to birth a watermelon without so much as a whisper of an imperfection, but I am not one of you. And most women aren't. Yet, it's so rare to see evidence that stretch marks exist. It's so rare, in fact, that we are forced to view them as ugly or uncommon. 😩Let's change that. I find them so bad ass and beautiful. Pregnancy and motherhood are no joke. We earned these. ⚡️ I'm grateful, so so so grateful for this body of mine, saggy skin and stretchmarks included. I can't wait for Presley to get older and for me to show those stripes off to her. (& tell her that I have them from growing her beautiful little soul inside me.) 🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯 I LOVE MY MOM BOD! #takingbackpostpartum #8weekspostpartum #fourthtrimester #babymomma #tigerstripes

A post shared by Ruth Lee (@baybayruth) on

Mia Redworth

“No one is perfect, I have stretch marks from carrying a baba for 42 weeks, a little tummy pouch from a emergency c section, I have eczema from stress on my stomach and spend most of my time looking like the picture of the left! … Stop being so harsh on your bodies. You're gorgeous and perfect with your imperfections…”

REALITY CHECK❗️ ✖️bloated vs posing ✖️no one is perfect, I have stretch marks from carrying a baba for 42 weeks, a little tummy pouch from a emergency c section, I have eczema from stress on my stomach and spend most of my time looking like the picture of the left! No awful teas that promise the world can fix this, humans just get bloated! It's totally normal and fine to look like this. Stop thinking everyone on Instagram looks like how they do in pictures 24/7 because 98% of the time they've taken 100 pictures and picked the best one to upload. Stop being so harsh on your bodies. You're gorgeous and perfect with your imperfections, a bloated belly or while you're posing looking your best. Self love is the most important thing to give yourself so stop fighting it ❤️ #bodypositive #fitmum #realitycheck #postpartum #postpartumfitness #csection

A post shared by BODY POSITIVE MUM (@mimifituk) on

Brittany Noonan

“Some days I am proud of my scars and my stretch marks because they are a reminder of carrying my daughter and of the pains I have been through but come out of the other side of and Other days I hate them and wish for them to be gone … Self love is not a destination it is a journey, it doesn’t happen [overnight] and it’s not a permanent fixture, it comes and goes.”

The truth is some days I’m not bursting with self love and some days I battle with my anxiety and depression. Some days I love my body and other days I pick it apart. Some days I am proud of my scars and my stretch marks because they are a reminder of carrying my daughter and of the pains I have been through but come out of the other side of and Other days I hate them and wish for them to be gone. Some days I love my mum bod other days I long for the muscly, toned body I had pre baby. Some days I love my thin body, other days I wish for curves and tone. Some days my mind is clear and I’m positive and full of life, other days my mind is busy, noisy and foggy. Some days I am full of self confidence, proud of the person I am and other days I am full of self doubt, insecurity and fighting with my own mind. Some days I eat a lot, I forget about those demons of my past, I allow myself to be free and other days my eating disorder voice takes control and I have to fight it off. Some days I am excited and dreaming of the future and other days my anxiety makes so scared of what’s to come. Some days I’m friendly, chatty and approachable and other days I’m closed, shy and afraid of using my voice. Some days I am guarded and other days I am open. Some days I have let go and other days I am still caught in the past. Some days I’m a great mother , I’m care free and fun and others days I’m snappy and highly strung with my daughter. Some days I don’t feel like it but every day I am worthy. Somedays I don’t get it right but every day I’m trying. Self love is not a destination it is a journey, it doesn’t happen over night and it’s not a permanent fixture, it comes and goes. All of the ups and downs don’t make you any less of a person they make you a human, they make you a woman and they make you a mother they shape you and teach you and build you in to the amazing, individual you are. My favourite quote is “some days I am the flower, some days I am the rain” because some days you need the rain so you can bloom even bigger and better than before. On a low day repeat this affirmation “no rain, no flowers”, I promise it helps - continual repetition of positivity actually works

A post shared by Brittany Noonan • Mum Life (@bybrittanynoonan) on

If you're a new mom trying to "bounce back," keep in mind that losing your baby weight does not happen right away, and it doesn't necessarily need to happen at all. But if you want to slim down, you can get on track by exercising regularly and maintaining a healthful diet.  

