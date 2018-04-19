Emily Skye Reveals She Has Changed Her Body Goals Post-Baby in Her Latest Transformation Photo

Since giving birth to daughter Mia four months ago, Emily Skye has been on a physical and emotional journey. On Wednesday, the fitness influencer posted an Instagram before-and-after photo showing her postpartum body. In the caption, she explained that though she isn't at her pre-pregnancy weight, she's now striving to reach a more important milestone.

“I’ve had the baby blues, illness, injury, tears, some excuses and a lot of sweat along the way but I’ve done the best I can without sacrificing my precious time with Mia and I’ve done it slowly and healthily,” she wrote. “I was going to say I haven’t reached my goal yet but I guess I have because my goal is simply to improve myself which is what I’m working on each day!”

Addressing readers who are struggling to reach their fitness goal, Skye advised that they ignore the “nasty inner voice” that brings negative thoughts and leads to comparisons to others, which she admitted she sometimes does.

“Don’t ever doubt yourself - you can achieve it if you set your mind to it, work at it everyday and don’t let hurdles stop you,” she said. “Remember to focus on your journey and celebrate small achievements along the way. [Don’t be too hard on yourself (my downfall) and definitely don’t compare yourself and your progress to others (also my downfall haha - but I’m working on it)!”

Skye also revealed the mantra she repeats when she feels discouraged. “I am good enough, I look and feel great, I’ve done the best I can and I deserve everything I’ve achieved so far and everything I’m working towards,” she wrote. “I’m choosing to OWN IT!”

This most recent post adds to her other post-baby photos and messages on social media. With before-and-afters, adorable photos with her mini-me Mia, and more, Skye doesn’t shy away from exposing the reality of motherhood and the pressures to “bounce back.” In her three-month postpartum update, she posted a mirror selfie revealing her loose skin.

“Some people might think my progress is due to my genetics or because of breastfeeding but I can tell you it’s got a LOT to do with hard work and consistency!” she captioned the photo. “All those midnight workouts I did after Mia fell asleep and eating healthy meals from my FIT Program are getting me great results.”