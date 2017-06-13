Emily Skye’s New Pregnancy Workout Has Sparked Controversy—Here's What an Ob-Gyn Thinks

When fitness influencer Emily Skye announced her pregnancy last week with an adorable bump photo on Instagram, she received an outpouring of support from her followers.

But after she posted her first pregnancy workout video a few days ago, the response was decidedly less positive. Skye found herself in the middle of a debate about whether it’s safe for expectant moms to work out while pregnant.

Though the controversy surrounding this topic is fierce, it shouldn't be. Research shows that women who hit the gym during pregnancy can lower the risk of pregnancy-related diabetes, and it can even reduce the odds of obesity for her baby. Skye stressed that she only started the workout after getting the all-clear from her doctor, and she’s not doing any move her doctor hasn’t signed off on.

The fact that Skye is consulting with her doctor about her workout is a smart idea, explains ob-gyn Melissa Walsh, MD, an attending physician in the department of obstetrics, gynecology, & women’s health at Montefiore Health System in New York, who spoke to Health last year. Because every pregnancy is different, she says an expecting mom should always talk to her doctor about their fitness plan—to make sure she's doing what’s healthy for her and her baby. Dr. Walsh also says moms-to-be should take it slow, especially as pregnancy progresses, and avoid any activity that might make them feel off-balance.

It sounds like Skye is being totally responsible with her workouts, and we love that she’s maintaining her healthy lifestyle while pregnant. Ultimately, it’s important for every pregnant woman to decide what’s right for her and to listen to her body (and her doctor!).

If you’re pregnant and looking for a way to stay active, check out Skye’s full-body pregnancy workout!

Crab and Monster Walks (2 sets of 10 reps)

Place a resistance band around your shins and slightly bend your legs. Shuffle 10 steps to the right and 10 steps to the left. Keeping the resistance band around your legs and your knees slightly bent, take short steps forward, alternating your left and right foot. Take 10 steps forward and 10 steps back.

Deadlift (4 sets of 15 reps)

Keep your back straight and feet shoulder-width apart. Grab a barbell and squat 15 times, keeping your arms straight at your sides.

Military Press (4 sets of 12 reps)

Hold a barbell with an overhead grip, your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight and position the barbell in front of your collarbone. Press the barbell overhead 12 times.

Bent-Over Row (4 sets of 12 reps)

Bend at the hip and lean one arm against a wall or table. With knees bent and one foot slightly in front of the other, pull a kettlebell to your hip. Keep your back straight and lower the kettlebell to the ground. Repeat with other arm.

Kettlebell Swing (4 sets of 30 reps)

Bend your knees slightly and hold a kettlebell with both hands between your legs. Keep your back and arms straight, and swing the kettlebell straight out in front of you, straightening your legs as the kettlebell swings up.

Watch the workout below!

