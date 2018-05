Walking into Whole Foods one morning, I was plotting my mid-morning snack. Did I want an Rx Bar like usual? Nope. A latte? Nope. Olives? Yes, yes, yes!

As soon as I made a beeline for the olive bar, I thought: I bet I’m pregnant. Even though I’m an olive lover any day of the week, I typically don’t crave them so early in the day—except when I was pregnant with my son. Thing was, it was way too early to take a pregnancy test. I sat with the little secret until it was confirmed later that week.

Women everywhere have similar stories. They just knew they were pregnant—whether it was certain weird out-of-nowhere symptoms or they just felt it in their gut, no pregnancy test required. Here are eight I-knew-it! stories.