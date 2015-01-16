Dax Shepard Says Seeing Kristen Bell's C-Section Was Way Worse Than He Expected

When Kristin Bell gave birth to her second child in December, it was an intense experience—and her husband Dax Shepard said the process was surprisingly difficult for him, too.

On The Ellen Show yesterday, Shepard said Bell's 33-hour labor and last-minute cesarean section made the 15-hour birth of their first daughter, Lincoln, seem like "child’s play.” Bell got an epidural in hour 14 and Shepard said he could've used some medication to prepare him for what happened later.

“I had been warned by a lot of different gentlemen, and even my own mother, that said, ‘You might not want to watch the baby come out. [It’s] maybe not the greatest idea,’” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “What they did not warn me about was the c-section, which is way worse.”

Shepard says he was thrilled to finally see baby Delta in the operating room, but he quickly noticed that his wife was “completely disassembled.” He explained his reaction: “I was like, ‘It’s a girl! Your liver’s out, I think. And those are definitely your intestines. And she has your eyes! Oh my God, put her back together correctly.'”

http://youtu.be/lMD-ebeJa-s

About 1 in 3 babies are born via c-section in the U.S., which experts say is too many. The rate is falling slightly—from 32.8% in 2012 to 32.7% in 2013—but there's now an effort to reduce c-section rates among first-time moms, since having multiple procedures can put women at higher risk for pregnancy complications.

Shepard says mom and baby are both doing well, but he’d prefer to not see a c-section again—at least not without drugs. “After seeing this autopsy, I would rather see a school bus drive out of her vagina. It isn’t any worse than seeing your partner flowing over. Guys, I need medication if this happens again.”

